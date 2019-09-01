Newborn dies at govt hospital, nurse suspended

Firozabad, Sep 1 (PTI) A staff nurse at a government hospital here has been suspended for alleged laxity following the death of a newborn here, a senior health official said. Chief Medical Officer of Firozbad Dr S K Dixit told PTI, "Yesterday, around 7 am, staff nurse Deepti Nigam declared newborn dead and informed the child's family members." However, when another nurse joined the duty around 8 am, she saw that the child was still alive. She put the child on oxygen.However, the child did not survive, the CMO said. An enquiry has been ordered against Nigam, as she did not consult the doctor before declaring the newborn dead, the CMO said, adding she has been suspended. The child died at around 11 am on Saturday. PTI CORR NAV RCJ