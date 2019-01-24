Newborn dies within minutes of delivery; complaint filed against hospital staffers

Jind (Haryana), Jan 24 (PTI) The relatives of a 25-year-old woman protested here on Thursday after her baby boy died soon after birth, officials said. The management of Civil Hospital here has constituted a three-member team to probe the matter, even as the relatives filed a police complaint against the hospital staffers alleging negligence. Reena, a resident of Mandi village, was brought to Civil hospital on Wednesday night for delivery. She gave birth to a boy at around midnight, who died some time after. The mother's health also deteriorated after the operation and she was referred to the PGI in Rohtak for treatment. When the relatives of Reena and her husband Anil got to know of the newborn's death, they started protesting at the hospital. Soon, the Civil Lines Police Station was alerted and officials reached the spot. Anil's brother Anoop and Reena's mother Bublee have blamed the doctors for negligence during the delivery and claimed that they had initially suggested a normal delivery but went for a caesarian. They have filed a complaint with the police, who are probing the matter, said Civil Lines Police Station SHO Virendra Kharab. A plaint has also been filed against the civil surgeon and his deputy Amit Khatri. PTI CORR INDIND