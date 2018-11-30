Newborn found abandoned in east Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A newborn baby was found abandoned in a bucket near a dustbin in east Delhi's Radhu Palace on Friday, police said. A passerby spotted the abandoned baby boy and informed police about it at around 2 pm, they added. Officials reached the spot and rushed the baby to a nearby hospital, where the condition of the newborn is stated to be stable, a senior police officer said.A case was registered in this connection and the matter was being probed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh said.The officer said they were looking for the baby's parents in adjoining areas.Police are scanning through missing complaints related to babies that have been registered in various police stations, he said.It is also being probed if the child was abandoned by an unwed mother, Singh said.Hospital records are being checked for details of missing babies, he added. PTI AMP IJTIJT