Newborn found dead in hospital washroom in Noida

Noida (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) A newborn's body was found abandoned in the washroom of a government hospital here Wednesday, prompting police to launch probe into the matter, officials said.The baby was found by sanitation workers of the ESI Hospital in Sector 24 in the morning, but the identity of the parents could not be ascertained, police said.The sanitation workers informed senior hospital officials about it and the baby was attended by doctors but was found dead, they said.SHO of Sector 24 Police Station Pankaj Pant said the body has been sent for post-mortem."There has been no formal complaint in the matter and the police have taken cognisance on its own. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the hospital for any clues and probing the matter," Pant said.Phone calls and text messages by PTI to hospital officials for a response yielded no result.