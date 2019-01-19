Newborn found dead in Kishtwar garbage dump

Kishtwar (JK), Jan 19 (PTI) A newborn baby girl was dead at a garbage dump here on Saturday, officials said. Sweepers of Municipal Committee Kishtwar found the body at a roadside dump in the town, when collecting garbage, they added. Upon being alerted, a police party rushed to the spot and shifted the body to District Hospital Kishtwar, they said adding a large number of people gathered near the dump and demanded a high-level investigation to nab the culprits. Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Kishtwar S D Atri said the post-mortem and other medical formalities had been performed and the report handed to the police. "An FIR has been registered in this connection and investigations is underway. No arrests in connection with the incident have been made so far," police said. PTI CORR TAS INDINDIND