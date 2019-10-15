Newborn girl, who was buried alive, critical

Bareilly (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A newborn girl, who was admitted to the district hospital after she was found buried alive, is in a critical condition, doctors said on Tuesday.The police have registered a case against unidentified persons but are still trying to trace her parents, Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey said.The infant was rescued last Thursday by a trader who had gone to the cremation ground to bury his daughter, who died minutes after being born prematurely.The newborn was buried in an earthen pot almost three feet below the ground. Hitesh Kumar Sirohi, the trader, fed her milk using cotton and admitted her to the district hospital. PTI CORR NAV DPB