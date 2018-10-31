Newest Release of OneTouch Reveal� Mobile App Provides Even More Insight to Support Diabetes Management

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) One of the top global diabetes apps now spots recurring high or low patterns and automatically notifies users so they can take action to avoid them in the future CHESTERBROOK, Pennsylvania, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan Inc., a world leader in blood glucose monitoring, released today the latest version of its OneTouch Reveal mobile app with three new features that provide even more insight to support diabetes management. The app has been the number one downloaded diabetes app in the United States and Canada since 2017 and is one of the most downloaded diabetes apps in the world.1 With today's update, the OneTouch Reveal(r) mobile app adds new features to support diabetes management: spots recurring high or low patterns and automatically notifies users so they can take action to avoid them in the future; allows users to set and track personalized goals for blood glucose tests, carbohydrates logging, and number of steps taken per day; and new A1C comparator shows users their 90-day-average compared to the inputted lab A1c so they can see how their blood sugar has been over that time.The OneTouch Reveal mobile app is a diabetes management tool that can help people with diabetes track their blood sugar from their wireless device and easily share results with their healthcare team and loved ones. Adding to the app's key feature of drawing a timeline of important blood sugar events and activities organized in a color-coded digital logbook, the just-released version of the OneTouch Reveal mobile app now includes these new user-friendly features: Automatic recurring high or low patterns notifications: The app now identifies recurring highs or lows and notifies users via opt-in alerts on their smartphone so they can take action to avoid them in the future. There are five different messages, including: High pattern detected (1 week); Low pattern detected (1 week); High recurring pattern detected (over last 14 days); Low recurring pattern detected (last 14 days); and a Sync reminder.Goal setting and tracking : Allows users to set and track personalized goals for blood glucose tests, carbohydrates logging, and number of steps taken per day.Meaningful monitoring: New A1C comparator shows users their 90-day-average compared to the inputted lab A1c so they can see how their blood sugar has been over the time."The OneTouch Reveal mobile app has great features for a visual person like me," said Mila Clarke Buckley, a OneTouch Verio Flex meter and OneTouch Reveal mobile app user who is living with type 2 diabetes and who pens the Hangry Woman blog. "I didn't think the app could get any better, but with this upgrade I can now set up and track my personalized goals and visualize my progress over time with the app's new goal tracking functionality. The new push notification messages enable me to not skip a beat while on the go I can just note, take action to get back into range, and get back to my daily life!" The OneTouch Reveal mobile app seamlessly syncs with the OneTouch Verio Flex blood glucose monitoring (BGM) system with built-in Bluetoothi Smart Technology. Together, these tools help patients to understand their blood glucose numbers, take action to get back in range, and get on with life. With more than 1.3 million total downloads and 107 million plus blood glucose results logged, the OneTouch Reveal mobile app is currently available as a free download for Apple devices on the App Store and Android devices on Google Play in 24 countries globally, including Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Czech Republic, Chile, Croatia, France, Germany, India, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Slovenia, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Another recent LifeScan innovation the OneTouch Verio Reflect system with Blood Sugar Mentor2 received CE marking certification last week with commercial launch in France anticipated for early November and other EMEA markets following in 2019. In addition, the OneTouch Ultra Plus Reflect meter a blood glucose meter with the same features as the OneTouch Verio Reflect meter that utilizes OneTouch Ultra Plus test strips in place of the OneTouch Verio test strips is also awaiting CE marking with launch anticipated in Germany, Belgium and other EMEA markets in 2019. The OneTouch Verio Reflect system has also been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for 510(k) clearance, and to Health Canada for a Medical Device Licence. These new systems will also sync seamlessly with the OneTouch Reveal mobile app, and they will unlock additional features in the OneTouch Reveal mobile app, such as Blood Sugar Mentor messages, customization of device settings from the app, and synchronization of tagging. About LifeScan, Inc.LifeScan, Inc. is a world leader in blood glucose monitoring globally more than 20 million people depend on OneTouch brand products to help them manage their diabetes, and the OneTouch Verio platform has demonstrated seven years of proven accuracy across more than 70,000 clinical data points3. In the U.S. LifeScan, Inc. is the leading blood glucose monitoring company and OneTouch brand products are recommended by more endocrinologists, primary care physicians, and pharmacists than any other brand. For more information, visit: www.OneTouch.com. 1 Research2Guidance Diabetes App Market Data, October 18, 20182 Blood Sugar Mentor refers to the Pattern Messages, Mentor Messages or Awards Messages that may appear with Blood Glucose results 3 Setford, et al. Seven-year surveillance of the clinical performance of a blood glucose test strip product. Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology (2017) 1-85