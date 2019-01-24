scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Newgen Software Q3 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 18 crore

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) IT company Newgen Software Technologies Thursday posted an over two-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 18 crore in the third quarter ended December 2018. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 8.65 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income of Newgen Software jumped around 34 per cent to Rs 164.77 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 123 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18. PTI PRSMKJ

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos