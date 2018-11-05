scorecardresearch
Newly-built Lucknow stadium renamed after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Lucknow, Nov 5 (PTI) The newly-built Ekana International Stadium has been renamed after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an official release said here Monday.The stadium will now be known as 'Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium', the release added.The city will host its first international match at the stadium on Tuesday when India play West Indies in the second T20 International match. PTI SMI RHL

