Newly developed seed and seedling revealed at Asia Agri-Tech Expo 2019

"Taiwan Seed Varieties" will return to the Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum 2019 and showcase the newly developed seeds and seedlings. With the theme 'innovative, eco-friendly and sustainable,' the displayed products feature heat-, disease-, moisture-, and drought-resistant and tolerant. The trade show is slated at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 from 31st October to 2nd November. "Taiwan Seed Varieties" showcases seeds and seedlings featuring heat-, disease-, moisture-, and drought- resistant and tolerant. (PRNewsfoto/UBM Asia Ltd., Taiwan Branch) Supported by Agriculture and Food Agency, Council of Agriculture (COA) in the three consecutive editions, Asia Agri-Tech Expo 2019 aims to accelerate the seed business in the Asia-Pacific region that provides sustainable solutions for environment, food crises and food safety. The Asia and Pacific Seed Association (APSA), a leading seed industry non-profit organisation and World Vegetable Center (WVC), a non-governmental international agricultural research institute with high authoritativeness collectively cooperate with the trade show organiser and will deliver presentations onsite of the show. The WVC will unveil its up-to-date achievement in "Taiwan Seed Varieties," while APSA will share the latest seed trends and Asia-Pacific market information. It is not only a meaningful milestone for the show, but also a beneficial connection to agricultural stakeholders, remarked Sabine Liu, General Manager of the show organiser. The showcasing vegetable and fruit seeds at Agri-Tech Expo 2019 include broccoli, cauliflower, cucumber, pumpkin, green bean, watermelon, tomato, melon, papaya, among others. Furthermore, flower seedlings will cover the categories of turf, herb, bedding plants and more. Both online and offline matchmaking programme for seed business will be launched in the show. The Buyer Incentive Programme has been announced on the event website. Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum 2019 is expected to recruit more than 350 exhibitors and attract approximately 22,000 visitors. About Informa Markets Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow.