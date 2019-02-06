Newly elected Jind MLA Middha takes oath

Chandigarh, Feb 6 (PTI) Newly elected BJP MLA from Jind assembly constituency in Haryana, Krishan Middha, took the oath of office here Wednesday.Speaker Kanwar Pal administered the oath of office and secrecy to Middha.Later, interacting with the media persons, Middha said during the tenure of four-and-a-half years of the present BJP government in the state, there has been overall development in Jind.During the previous Congress regime, Jind remained neglected, he claimed.He said the people of Jind are extremely happy with the development works done in Jind.I will work with complete dedication so that maximum development could be carried out in Jind, the MLA added. Notably, Middha will have a short tenure of few months as Haryana Assembly polls are due in October this year.RulingBJP in Haryana had registered its first ever victory from Jind assembly segment winning the high-stakes bypolls last month.The BJP had wrested the seat from main opposition INLD.48-year-old Krishan Middha (48) had defeated his nearest Jannayak Janata Party rival Digvijay SinghChautala by a margin of 12,935 votes. Middha is son of late Hari Chand Middha, an INLD MLA, whose demise in August last year had necessitated the bypoll. PTI SUN RCJ