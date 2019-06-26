Newly wed man killed as car rams into truck in Raj

Jaipur, Jun 26 (PTI) A newly married man was killed and four others, including his wife, were injured on Wednesday when their car rammed into a truck and turned turtle here, police said. The couple got married in Ajmer on June 22 and was returning to Shahpura town when the accident took place near Jaitpura village in Chomu town of Jaipur district, they said. Ajay Kumar Meena (28) died in the accident while four others, including his wife were injured, Chomu Police Station in-charge Hemram Singh said. The body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he said, adding that no case has been registered so far. PTI AG MAZ RHL RHL