Newly-wed woman 'abducted' in Kota, alleges family

Kota (R'than), Jun 29 (PTI) A 21-year-old newly-wed woman was allegedly abducted here four days ago, police said on Saturday. The woman's father, Naval Kishore (52), died Saturday morning in hospital, with the family saying it was because of the shock over the alleged abduction. Family members protested outside the hospital mortuary. The family of Shobha Meghwal, who got married on June 21, alleged that she was abducted Tuesday afternoon by Monu alias Imran (25), who lived in the same locality, police said. Meghwal, her friend and her brother were returning from the Kota district court after submitting necessary documents for the marriage certificate on Tuesday, the police were told. Imran met the three on the way near Vallabh Nagar and took them on his motorcycle to Landmark City area. According to the complaint, Imran then took Shobha Meghwal away from the other two on the pretext of having a personal conversation with her. He then allegedly abducted her. A case of abduction has been registered under Sections 365 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 3 of the SC/ST Act, the police said. They added that a search is on. Family members of the woman submitted a memorandum to the city superintendent of police, demanding immediate recovery of the woman and the arrest of the accused. Claiming that the woman was abducted at gunpoint in broad daylight, the family members accused the police of inaction. PTI CORR SDAHMB