News about my appointment as governor of Andhra Pradesh not true: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday sought to scotch speculation about her appointment as Andhra Pradesh governor, saying such reports are not true. "The news about my appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh is not true," she tweeted. Her comments came after a tweet by Union minister Harsh Vardhan congratulating her on the "appointment" as new Andhra governor triggered speculation. Harsh Vardhan deleted his tweet later. PTI KR SMNSMN