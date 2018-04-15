New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Following are the business news highlights till 1915 hrs today: DCM40 AVI-AIR INDIA-IFC New Delhi: As the government awaits expression of interest for Air India stake sale, International Finance Corp (IFC) has said it is "watching the process closely and may get involved at a later stage". DCM33 BIZ-IDBIBANK-ROADMAP

Mumbai: State-owned IDBI Bank has prepared a comprehensive plan for improving its financial health and reducing stressed assets in light of RBIs recent communication pointing out various weaknesses in the lender DCM32 BIZ-JAYPEE-LAKSHADEEP

New Delhi: Dark horse Lakshadeep Pvt Ltd has emerged as the front-runner to acquire Jaypee Infratech with a bid of around Rs 7,350 crore, but way lower than what the real estate developer had proposed to lenders a year back to pay off debt. DCM15 BIZ-ICICI LOAN-RBI

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India had two years back conducted a detailed scrutiny to probe allegations of impropriety in ICICI Bank extending loans to Videocon Group but found no proof of any "quid pro quo" or reciprocal benefits, according to RBI documents. DCM14 BIZ-CAIRN-TAX-SEIZE

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has seized a further Rs 440 crore of dividend income due to Cairn Energy Plc to recover a part of the Rs 10,247 crore tax demand it had raised on the British firm using a retrospective tax legislation DCM12 BIZ-EPFO-INTEREST

New Delhi: Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has said that there is no disagreement with the finance ministry on providing 8.55 per cent rate of interest for 2017-18 to over five crore subscribers of retirement fund body EPFO DCM24 BIZ-HIGHWAYS-MONETISE

New Delhi: After collecting USD 1.6 billion from nine highway projects, the government is eyeing about USD 3 billion by monetising 25 more National Highways stretches in three tranches beginning next month, a top official said. DCM40 AVI-AIRINDIA-STAFF-SOCIALMEDIA

Mumbai: Worried over possible job losses post disinvestment, as many as 11 Air India unions representing more than 10,000 employees have taken to Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook to protest against the stake sale plan.