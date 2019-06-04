NewsJ Adopts LiveU's LU600 HEVC backpacks for Daily Newsgathering

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Replacing OB vans with LiveU substantially cut down NewsJ's broadcasting expenses HACKENSACK, New Jersey, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NewsJ, a news channel of MANTARO NETWORK PVT LTD catering to the Tamil speaking population in India, is known to harbour the best talents and technologies the industry offers. So, when it came to adopting cutting-edge technology for their newsgathering operation, they inevitably turned to LiveU. The LU600 was chosen for its hardware-based HEVC encoding capabilities and its ability to deliver flawless HD video with extreme bandwidth efficiency and low power consumption. The deal has been overseen by Lamhas Satellite Services, LiveU's local partner in India, which provides onsite service and support. (From left to right) Mr. Ranjit Bhatti (Director, LiveU South Asia), Mr. Manikandan Velu (CTO of NewJ), Mr. Radhakrishnan (Managing Directors of NewsJ), Mr. Vitalis Noble Martin, (Business Head - South India, Lamhas Satellite Services Limited)Mr. Manikandan Velu, CTO of NewJ, said, "The performance of the LU600 HEVC devices has been excellent with amazing clarity to the extent that we've been confident enough to replace our traditional OB vans with LiveU backpacks almost entirely. As a result, during the coverage of this year's General Election, we managed to save a lot of money yet did not compromise with the quality." Mr. Radhakrishnan and Mr. Dinesh Kumar's, Managing Directors of NewsJ, added, "LiveU truly upholds its title of being the leading technology when it comes to live streaming units. These small yet powerful devices were instrumental when it came to curtailing huge budgets by eliminating the need for OB vans. One simply could not tell the difference in quality." "As the market transitions to simpler yet feature-rich and more affordable technologies, LiveU is the invariable choice for NewsJ for their newsgathering operations. We're delighted that they have put their trust in our technology," said Mr. Ranjit Bhatti Director of South Asia, LiveU. The LU600 HEVC delivers the highest video quality and bitrate in the market, fastest file transfer and lowest delay. When compared to H.264-based encoders, the LU600 HEVC provides the same video quality while using about half the bandwidth or offers greatly improved video quality wherever original H.264 bitrate is maintained. Using a full hardware HEVC encoder is very efficient on power consumption and allows the unit's internal battery to last for over four hours of live transmission. "At the end of the day, the goal of any technology 'maker' and the 'provider' is to keep their customer happy and content. In this case, LiveU never fails to deliver the promised results and we're proud that the Lamhas team always keeps up with the expectations of the customer," said Vitalis Noble Martin, Business Head - South India, Lamhas Satellite Services Limited.LiveU is presenting its full range of live IP video uplink services and streaming solutions at BroadcastAsia2019, Suntec Singapore, 18-20 June 2019 (Stand 6D2-01). About MANTARO NETWORK PVT LTD Founded by C.Ve.Radhaakrishnen, S.Dineshkumar, A.Vivek, and K.Kubenthiran, its channel "NEWS J" is a 24 x 7, 365 days TAMIL news channel. The channel has now become the "Voice of the people", backed by state-of-the-art production facilities with vision and mission to cater to all strata and viewership. This channel is available on all major DTH platforms and cable/MSO networks. About LiveU LiveU is driving the live video revolution, providing live video streaming for TV, mobile, online and social media. Let your audience become part of your story with high-quality and flawless live video, transmitted from anywhere in the world, through the use of our patented bonding and video transport technology. LiveU creates a consistent bandwidth and a reliable connection so you can acquire, manage and distribute high quality remote live broadcasts over IP. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production. From backpacks to smartphones, and satellite/cellular hybrid to external antenna solutions, LiveU offers a complete range of devices for live video coverage anytime, anywhere. In addition, LiveU offers extensive cloud-based management and video distribution solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 130+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, online media, news agencies and social media. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/896476/LiveU_NewsJ_image_for_PR.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/685172/LiveU_Logo.jpg PWRPWR