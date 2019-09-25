Nexcomm Asia (NXM) Appointed as a Distributor of Xsens MTi� Series of Products

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexcomm Asia (NXM) appointed as a distributor of Xsens MTi Series of productsNexcomm Asia Pte Ltd (NXM) has been appointed as a distributor of Xsens Technologies B.V. MTi-series Inertial Sensor Modules for India and Southeast Asia region, effective as of September 2019. This is a significant step for both partners, enabling Nexcomm to provide a more complete solution and expand its portfolio of products in the region, and for Xsens reaching even more innovative firms in need of inertial sensor modules.Xsens, with the broadest portfolio of industrial grade miniature MEMS Inertial Measurement Units (IMU) and GPS-enhanced Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS - GNSS/INS) in the market, provides robust orientation-/attitude- & positioning data for many system integrators in industries such as Autonomous vehicles(-testing), Maritime/Offshore, Drones/UAVs, Robotics, Heavy-Industry, Agriculture and Defense & Aerospace.Mr. KJ Tan, CEO, Nexcomm ASIA, said, "We are delighted to work with Xsens as a strategic partner to support and service customers in India and South East Asia regions with XSENS' latest high-performance Sensor Fusion technology Inertial Sensor modules."The latest award winning MTi 600-series will also be part of the NXM portfolio and first launched by them in the region.Meindert Zeeuw, Business Manager, XSENS, said, "We are proud to work with Nexcomm Asia. The group of companies, including R&D and Field Application Engineers, is the right fit to provide our sensor modules to local system integrators. Next to the brand-new MTi 600-series, Xsens is dedicated to add more highly affordable and robust MTi series to the portfolio. We see NXM as the right partner to not only reach the big players but also the small 'incubator' innovative companies in the region." About XsensXsens is the leading innovator in 3D motion sensing technology and products. Its sensor fusion technologies enable a seamless interaction between the physical and the digital world in applications such as industrial control and stabilization, health, sports and 3D character animation. Clients and partners include Electronic Arts, NBC Universal, Daimler, Autodesk, ABB, Siemens and various other leading institutes and companies throughout the world.Xsens is part of mCube, the provider of the world's smallest and lowest power MEMS motion sensors, key enablers for the Internet of Moving Things.Xsens has offices in Enschede, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Bangalore. Please contact us on the web at https://www.xsens.com.Xsens is a registered trademark of Xsens Technologies B.V. and/or its parent, subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the Netherlands, the USA and/or other countries.About Nexcomm AsiaHeadquartered in Singapore, Nexcomm Asia (NXM) operates in countries India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and China. Founded in 2005, NXM is a young and dynamic team with many years of experience in the electronic components distribution industry, with a strong demand creation focus with its solution development team in India supporting the entire sales organization across South East Asia. NXM team has vast knowledge of the electronics industry from design & prototyping to production & Supply Chain Management with strong customer relationship and reputation. They supply to many OEMS and EMS globally through their highly effective distribution channels and are trusted partners of global suppliers. For more details, please visit www.nexcomm-asia.comPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1000556/Xsens_Nexcomm.jpg PWRPWR