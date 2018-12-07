Nexon gets 5-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP test

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Tata Motors Friday said its compact SUV Nexon has received the highest 5-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, an internationally renowned safety accreditation body. The company also said Nexon achieved a 3-star rating for child occupant safety. The Nexon's structural integrity and overall safety have been evaluated in Global NCAP crash test. The vehicle was tested for both front and side impacts, Tata Motors said in a statement. The combined evaluation of both the tests by Global NCAP has resulted in a full 5-star rating, the highest adult occupant safety score of (16.06/17.00), it said. "With this achievement, the Nexon is the first and only car in India to receive this rating," it claimed. Commenting on the safety ratings, Mayank Pareek, President - Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said the Global NCAP results are a reflection of the company's commitment towards keeping safety as the first priority. "The Indian car-buyers are increasingly rating safety as one of the topmost parameters while making a car purchase," he added. Tata Motors said Nexon is equipped with energy-absorbing body structure with high-strength steel construction and critical reinforcements. These effectively absorb the impact energy and provide a stable load-path for protecting the passenger compartment from deformation. Moreover, for driver and passenger safety, Nexon comes equipped with features such as dual-frontal airbags and seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter among others. PTI RKL SHWMKJ