Next govt will be under leadership of Cong: Surjewala

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Hours after BSP chief Mayawati announced that she would not contest the Lok Sabha polls but indicated that she could still be in the running for the prime minister's post, the Congress on Wednesday said the government would be formed under its leadership and the parties with which there were differences now, would be with it."As far as the question of contesting or not contesting elections of a person is concerned, I think that it is their decision. She is in a different party and is the leader, we would not like to comment on that," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said when asked about Mayawati's announcement. Asked if she would still be in the race for the prime minister's post, Surjewala said, "Have faith, the government will be formed in 2019 under the leadership of the Congress, and many of the parties, with whom you think we have differences, we will bring them together."Mayawati announced that she would not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, but kept open the option of fighting a parliamentary by-election later. "In view of the present circumstances and the need of the country and the interests of the party, the movement and the public, it is the need of the hour that I do not contest the Lok Sabha polls. And this is the reason that I have decided not to contest the Lok Sabha polls," Mayawati said. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asked party workers to not get disheartened with her decision. "When I became UP Chief Minister first time in 1995, I was not a member of either UP assembly or council. Similarly is the provision at the Centre where a person have to be a Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha member within six months of holding office of minister/prime minister. Don't get disheartened from my decision of not to contest LS poll now," she clarified in her tweet.