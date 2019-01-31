Next J&K CM will be from BJP: Raina

Jammu, Jan 31 (PTI) The next chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir will be from the BJP as the party will come to power on its own in the state, state in-charge of the saffron party Ravinder Raina said Thursday.Addressing a series of meetings ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's February 3 rally at Vijaypur in Jammu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader credited the Union government for ensuring "remarkable development" in the state."The BJP will form its own government in Jammu and Kashmir after upcoming assembly elections and the chief minister will be from the BJP," Raina said. Launching a scathing attack on the Congress and the National Conference (NC), Raina said leaders of both the parties had plundered the resources of the state and exploited the people.While, the Narendra Modi government with the slogan of "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas" has ensured that every section of the society gets justice.Raina thanked the prime minister for sanctioning key projects for Jammu like AIIMS, Shahpur Kandi and Ujj multipurpose Hydro power and irrigation projects, IIM-Jammu, IIT Jammu among others.He further said that the people of the state especially Jammu have decided to vote and support the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.Raina also asked the people of the state to participate in the mega rally at Vijaypur to show their support for the BJP and Modi to "make India a powerful nation". PTI AB RHL