Next meeting of PM-led panel to pick new CBI chief on Friday: Kharge

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The next meeting of the selection committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to pick a new CBI director will take place on Friday, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also member of the panel, said Wednesday. The last meeting of the panel took place on January 24 but it remained "inconclusive". "The next meeting of the panel on selection of the CBI chief will take place on February 1 at around 6 PM," Kharge told reporters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads the three-member panel with Kharge and Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as its members. In the last meeting, Kharge had sought details of dossiers of all the eligible officers for the post. PTI MPB MPBMPB