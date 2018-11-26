Next Pak SC campaign to tackle growing population: top judge

Islamabad, Nov 26 (PTI) In an unusual move, Pakistan's chief justice Saqib Nisar, known for his judicial activism, has revealed that his next campaign would focus on population control in the world's sixth most populous nation.The top judge, while hearing a case related to population growth in the Muslim nation in July, said that public awareness as well as relevant legislation is required in order to control the "population bomb".Chief Justice Nisar, now on a visit to the UK, said that he is planning to spearhead a drive spreading awareness about population control in Pakistan.Speaking to Geo News following a fundraising event in Birmingham for the construction of dams in Pakistan, he said that he is planning to spearhead a drive spreading awareness about population control."A task force for family planning under Health Secretary Captain (retd) Zahid Saeed was already created and has come up with a report on the matter," he said."There will be a conference regarding this in the Supreme Court... on December 12 or 13, and the prime minister and I will also be part of the conference," he said.He noted that Pakistan's resources were shrinking and that will eventually create disparity and saturation [of resources]. "This is one of the most fundamental issues of the country and it needs to be combated," Justice Nisar said.According to the 2017 census, which was held after a gap of 19 years, Pakistan's population stood at 207,774,520, Dawn newspaper reported.Top government officials have decided to reduce the population growth rate of 2.4 per cent per annum to 1.5 per cent, the Geo News report said.The federal government and the provinces recently decided to form task forces within their jurisdictions to control rapid population growth.The task forces will consider recommendations made by a task force constituted earlier on the Supreme Court's orders, and will submit a comprehensive action plan to the Council of Common Interests, the report said.Justice Nisar, 64, has been criticised by some academics, journalists and politicians for his judicial activism and over-involvement in day to day affairs of the government. He is currently in the UK as part of his bid to raise funds for constructing dams in Pakistan to alleviate the problem of water shortage faced by the country.Stating that he wants to secure the future of the next generations, Justice Nisar said, "The construction of dams is no longer only Pakistan's campaign but humanity's."The chief justice once again reassured that he will safeguard every penny donated to the dam fund and that he will "leave the nation's money in safe hands" before he retires early next year. "I will make a company to ensure this," he said in Manchester. PTI AKJ AKJ