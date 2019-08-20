Nexteer and Dongfeng Components Joint Venture Begins Steering Systems Production

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New JV Increases Nexteer's Manufacturing Footprint to 28 Locations GloballyAUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive, a global leader in intuitive motion control, announced the Dongfeng Nexteer Steering Systems (Wuhan) Co., Ltd., joint venture (JV) with Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group Co., Ltd. (Dongfeng Components), starts mass production of Single Pinion Assist Electric Power Steering (SPEPS) systems."The start-of-production of the JV indicates an increasing alignment between two companies. We will be closer, faster and more focused on serving customers such as Dongfeng Motor Group, and we will further lay the solid foundation for Nexteer's strategy for long-term profitable growth," said Jun Li, Nexteer Global Vice President and Asia Pacific President.Dongfeng Nexteer Steering Systems (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. produces SPEPS systems, which are currently featured in A-C segment vehicles for Nexteer customers like BMW and Groupe PSA.Nexteer's Electric Power SteeringElectric Power Steering (EPS) uses an electric motor to assist driver steering. Nexteer's EPS hardware and software are developed concurrently and work together to connect the driver with the road taking into account driving dynamics and the operating environment. This "connection to the road" provides the driver with an experience consistent with the vehicle's brand (such as luxury, sport, etc.), while also giving important safety cues regarding road surface (such as icy, gravel, etc.). Nexteer's EPS also enables Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) features, such as lane keeping, park assist, active return to center, traffic jam assist and more. For drivers of tomorrow, Nexteer's EPS systems share the same building blocks needed for future semi-automated and automated driving experiences.ABOUT NEXTEERNexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 28 manufacturing plants, three technical centers and 14 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, PSA Groupe, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com PWRPWR