Nexteer Recognized as Manufacturing Leadership Awards 2019 Winner for Enterprise Integration & Technology Leadership

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive, a global leader in intuitive motion control, recently announced that it has been recognized as a Manufacturing Leadership Awards winner for its outstanding achievement in Enterprise Integration and Technology Leadership. "We are honored to be recognized by the National Association of Manufacturers for the second straight year for our commitment and leadership in manufacturing excellence," said Dennis Hoeg, Vice President and North America Division President, Nexteer Automotive. "This latest award demonstrates the impact that our Digital Trace Manufacturing effort is having on redefining global manufacturing processes, tools and predictive analytics." Nexteer's Digital Trace Manufacturing is one of the most advanced, holistic, integrative approaches to design and manufacturing systems ever seen in the automotive industry. The system uses the latest technologies and data analytics within one common, global architecture. Digital Trace Manufacturing gives Nexteer a more intimate understanding of its global operations at any given minute. Furthermore, any improvement in design or production made at one location can quickly be replicated globally. In addition to Digital Trace Manufacturing, Nexteer created a virtual factory portal called 1Link to quickly and easily connect people and data on the factory floor. 1Link allows simple, mobile access to the plant documents that employees need to perform their jobs on the plant floor (such as instructions, control plans, prints, etc.). It also allows employees to view the latest released documents, training status of operators and previous revisions. "We embarked on this innovative process to create a digital manufacturing solution to support global manufacturing engineering processes, Manufacturing 4.0 initiatives and manufacturing operations document control and accessibility. Ultimately, these new technologies are optimizing manufacturing processes, enhancing quality and improving product performance," said Hoeg. Nexteer will be recognized at the 15th Annual Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which is to be held on the last day of the Manufacturing Leadership Summit, June 10-12, 2019 in Huntington Beach, CA.