Nexus records 9 per cent annual sales growth, adds two new malls

Chandigarh, Dec 21 (PTI) Nexus Malls has recorded a robust annual sales growth of 9 per cent across the portfolio, a senior company official said here on Friday.With the addition of two new malls, Esplanade One in Bhubaneswar and The Pavillion in Pune, Nexus Malls now has nine malls, which provide employment to over 20,000 people, Nishank Joshi, its Chief Marketing Officer said here."Housing over 1,700 stores, malls across the Nexus portfolio clock around 70 million footfalls annually.Marketing innovations and use of modern technology is making our malls a more happening place," he said.The company informed that tech-driven aspects like artificial intelligence, data analytics, geo tagging, omni-channel shopping networks and consumer-centric platforms such as augmented realty or virtual reality will play an even bigger role in 2019. "Innovative theme-based innovative marketing techniques and social kiosks can work wonders for mall owners. In fact, the key differentiator between present-day malls and malls of the future will be the constant integration of such technologies and multi-channel strategies," he said. PTI BALBAL