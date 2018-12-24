NFCE invites entries for logo design, tagline

Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) The National Centre for Financial Education (NFCE) has launched a logo design and tagline competition, the RBI said Monday. The NCFE, a not-for-profit company, was set up in 2013 with support from financial sector regulators RBI, Sebi, Irdai and PFRDA to promote financial inclusion. The National Centre for Financial Education (NCFC) has invited entries for the logo design and tagline design competition, RBI said in a release. The new logo would be used in its website, social media campaigns, print materials, and office stationeries, the NFCE said in a notice. The winning entry or entries will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000 i.e. Rs 20,000 for logo design and Rs 5,000 for tagline. PTI KPM KPM MRMR