NFL net profit rises 28 pc to Rs 295.08 crore in for FY19

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) State-owned National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) Friday posted a 27.89 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 295.08 crore in the financial year 2018-19 on record sale. Its net profit had stood at Rs 212.76 crore in the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement. The company's total income increased on a consolidated basis to Rs 12,245.24 crore in 2018-19, from Rs 8,954.36 crore in the previous fiscal. The company said 20 per cent of turnover during 2018-19 was contributed by non-urea products as against 15 per cent in 2017-18. NFL sold 48.9 lakh tonne of urea and other fertiliser during the 2018-19 fiscal, over 14 per cent jump as compared with the previous year. Sale of complex fertilisers such as diammonium phosphate also rose significantly to 9.89 lakh tonne from 3.93 lakh tonne in the said period, the statement said. The company operates five natural gas-based urea plants at Nangal and Bathinda in Punjab, Panipat in Haryana and two state-of-the-art plants at Vijaipur in Madhya Pradesh with a urea production capacity of 35.68 Lakh tonne. The company is soon going to commission a state-of-the-art urea plant at Ramagundam in Telangana with an annual capacity of 13 lakh tonne in a joint venture with the Engineers India Ltd and Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd. Shares of NFL were trading up 0.28 per cent at Rs 36.30 apiece on the BSE at 1315 hours. PTI LUX HRS