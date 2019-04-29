NFRA plans to hire 10 chartered accountants

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The National Financial Reporting Authority plans to hire up to ten chartered accountants and company secretaries on contractual basis, according to an official release.The applicant should be a qualified chartered accountant (CA) or cost accountant or company secretary (CS) having passed the final examination of the concerned institutes.Besides, candidate should have minimum two years of experience post-passing their final examination, among others."National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) intends to engage up to ten chartered accountants/cost and management accountants/company secretaries on contractual basis," according to a government release dated April 24.Regarding the terms and conditions, it said, the selected candidates will not practice during the period of their engagement in the NFRA.Those selected will be engaged for a period of initial three months. Further extension may be considered on the basis of output of selected candidate, it added.The NFRA would pay consolidated remuneration of Rs 40,000 per month in addition to Rs 1,000 as conveyance charges.Interested candidates may apply in prescribed format provided by the NFRA latest by May, 27.Last year in March, the Cabinet approved setting up of the NFRA, which will be an independent regulator for the auditing profession.The jurisdiction of the NFRA -- which will be an oversight body for auditors -- would extend to all listed companies as well as large unlisted public companies. PTI VHPBAL