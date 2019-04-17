NGO collaborates with a start-up to come out with low-end prescription glasses

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A pilot project to provide low-end prescription eyeglasses to tackle vision impairment was launched on Wednesday by an NGO working to provide access to vision screening to the underprivileged and helping prevent avoidable blindness across India. The India Vision Institute (IVI) has collaborated with a young start-up company, to undertake trial of innovative, low-end prescription eyeglasses, it said in a statement."The project has the potential to make a real difference in delivering vision care, especially to disadvantaged communities in remote corners of India," IVI CEO Vinod Daniel said.He said with the NGO's reach and experience of work across India since 2012, the project can become a real and powerful tool, with on-the-spot delivery of eyeglasses, to tackle vision impairment."The project can provide a simple solution to the problem of vision impairment, especially among inaccessible rural communities, through a technology designed by Mercedes Benz," Daniel said. India is among the ten most affected countries afflicted with the problem of vision impairment. PTI PLB PLB TDSTDS