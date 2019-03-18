NGO ‘Jagrut’ Manufactures and Supplies Free Sanitary Pads for Rural India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Run by social activist Narendra Hirani from Ville Parle with an aim to empower womenMumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)Jagrut an NGO run by Narendra Hirani, a very known social activists in the western part of Mumbai has currently taken up a major issue to provide free sanitary pads to females in the village. Hirani started NGO called Jagrut since 2009 has started this initiative along with Priya Dutt. Dutt and her family have been running the Nargis Dutt foundation for the cancer patients for years. Hirani who is not only inspired by Dutt, but along with her started the process of making sanitary pads at a cheap rate and has already donated over 2 lakhs pads to women in rural areas. Not only this, he had even donated 1 lakh pads to flood hitKerala along with lot of stuff through his NGO Jagrut. Jagrut has pledged to take up sanitation, hygiene and education for women as a priority and need for hour. Jagrut has made a women self employment groups to engage maximum number of women and empower them.Hirani who runs the NGO from Ville Parle east had even stood for the councillor elections. He has been very well supported by the locals of Parle and is a crowd favorite.Narendra Hirani President of Jagrut foundation said, We started Jagrut in 2009 with a dream to make the world a better place. Every time we take a small step towards a brighter future, we know it is going to make a big impact on someones life. We are currently working a lot for women empowerment that includes providing them with basic requirements from sanitary pads to education.He added, We also carry number of health camps, cancer awareness camps etc. We also have been providing free ambulance service to the needy. We have been greatly supported by Priya Duttjee and have done a lot of social work along with her NagisDutt foundation.Jagrut under Hirani has been organizing various social activities. They Organised and Conducted a FREE Computer Basics Workshop for 1 month with Nargis Dutt Memorial. 300 Students enrolled for the Workshop and were provided with basic computer knowledge for a month. They orgnanised Free Cancer Detection Camp & Medical Camp, blood donation camps etc. Jagrut intends to bring smiles on the face of citizens with best of their social effortsImage 1: Narendra Hirani with Priya Dutt at a medical camp organised by Jagrut and Nargis Dutt foundation togetherImage 2: Narendra Hirani - President of Jagrut foundation NGO PWRPWR