NGO launches Mission Green India, to plant 10 crore saplings by 2020

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) In a bid to increase India's green cover, an environmental NGO Thursday launched 'Mission Green India' movement pledging to plant over 10 crore saplings till February next year. The event for the launch of the movement was held at Constitution Club of India and was attended by various stakeholders, including BJP Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam, Monowar Alam Khalid, HOD Environmental Science and Dean Students' Welfare, Integral University, Lucknow, Ashok Kinni, Former controller of Presidential Estate of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Dinesh Singh Gait, Member National Working Committee-BJP and Kisan Morcha Prabhari, Haryana, and several activists. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, could not attend the event due to a prior commitment, said a statement issued by the NGO, adding that he appreciated the effort through a written note. The NGO's managing trustee said that through this movement, more than 10 crore saplings will be planted throughout the year by travelling across 108 cities. The continued depletion of natural resources has led major initiatives such as, Mission Green India to become a wonderful learning lesson for the common man and make every one of us more environmentally aware than ever, the NGO said.