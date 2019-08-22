NGO launches #WhyTheGap campaign to raise awareness on child issues

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) A child rights NGO said on Thursday that it has launched a campaign #WhyTheGap to raise awareness about issues that inhibit children from achieving their true potential. The campaign is the final leg of Save the Children's 100-day digital drive under which people from all walks of life are sharing a childhood picture to reflect on privileges that millions of children do not have, the child rights NGO said in a statement.Describing the initiative, Pragya Vats, general manager, said the campaign aims to raise awareness about issues that inhibit children from achieving their true potential like good nutrition, access to school, protection or healthcare. "The privileges we take for granted can make a tremendous difference for children who miss out. We are gratified by the kind of support this initiative has gathered from influencers and public putting child rights on top of everyone's agenda," Vats said. The campaign will conclude on September 10. PTI UZM AAR