NGT appoints commissioner to verify compliance of direction on encroachments in Gzb

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal on Monday appointed a court commissioner to know the compliance of its direction on illegal encroachments in the green belts of Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region (NCR).A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore asked advocate Priyanka Swami to visit the site as court commissioner and submit a report.The tribunal's direction came after petitioner advocate Shariq Abbas Zaidi alleged that NGT's February 8 order directing the Municipal Corporation of Ghaziabad to take immediate steps for removal of encroachment from green belt has not been executed."It is submitted by the counsel for the applicant that the order of tribunal dated February 8 has not been compiled with, whereas the counsel for Municipal Corporation Ghaziabad submits that compliance has been fully made."In such a situation, we deem it proper to appoint a court commissioner so as to have the update of the site and to assess as to whether the compliance of the order has been made or not," the bench said.The court commissioner shall be paid remuneration of an amount of Rs 50, 000 and all other expenses such as conveyance, photography etc which shall be borne by the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, the tribunal said ."It is made clear that liability of the payment of expenses of the Commissioner shall be finally decided on the conclusion of the report submitted by her. The Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad, shall ensure that all arrangements with regard to safety and security of the court commissioner are made," it said.The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by advocate Shariq Abbas Zaidi and others seeking action against the encroachments in the green belt area and reckless dumping of waste by the municipal bodies.