NGT asks Army to cooperate with Delhi Cantonment Board to implement solid waste rules

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal Tuesday asked the Army to cooperate with the Cantonment Board in implementing the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 in the Delhi cantt area. A vacation bench comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Nagin Nanda said the Indian Army can set a model for others as to how the rules should be implemented effectively. The tribunal was hearing a plea by Delhi Cantonment Board seeking change of wards, to be developed as model ones, under the Board for implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 in an effective manner.The Board said that the two wards allotted to it fall entirely under the control of the Defence because of which it was finding it difficult to implement the rules. The Board said that in the meeting held by the Delhi chief secretary, they were given three wards namely ward nos. 2,3 and 4 in Delhi Cantonment Area as proposed to be notified as model wards. Accordingly, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had notified the same. But ward no. 2 comprising area of Uri Enclave and ward no. 4 comprising area of Shankar Vihar fall entirely within the Defence and it is not under the control or management of Cantonment Board. "So, they are finding it difficult to implement the Rules in that area. Instead of ward nos. 2 and 4, they want to substitute with ward nos. 7 and 8 as model wards," the plea said. The NGT said it was not in agreement with the submissions made by the counsel for the Board that they may not be able to implement the Rules in the above said two wards as it is under the control of the Defence. "The diffident attitude of the Cantonment Board appears to be without any merit. They can interact with the people in that locality with the help of the Ward Councilor of that area and try to convince them as to how this will have to be implemented and they must show the path to others as a model ward as 100 per cent compliance of the rules and replicate the same to other areas as well... "We expect that the Army people will cooperate with the Cantonment Board in implementing the rules in its true spirit and to be a model for others," the tribunal said. The tribunal had earlier expressed concern over the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 in the national capital, saying the situation was highly unsatisfactory.Expressing extreme dissatisfaction with the solid waste management in the city, the green panel had said the AAP government cannot just lie back and shun its responsibilities. It had said there was a serious need for a review at every level to implement the solid waste management rules and noted that the condition of sewage network was very bad and there was "absolute apathy" on part of authorities. The NGT had asked the local bodies to nominate at least "three model wards, zones and circles" each that will be made fully compliant with the waste management rules. PTI PKS RCJ