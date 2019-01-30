NGT asks CPCB to inform if vapour recovery system is needed at all fuel stations

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board to inform it if there is a need to install anti-pollution vapour recovery systems at fuel stations across the country.A vapour recovery device is an instrument to capture displaced vapours that emerge from inside a vehicle's fuel tank when petrol or diesel is dispensed into it.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to give its views on the matter including whether the requirement to install the system should be extended to retail units in areas with less population. The green panel said the CPCB may also consider geographical and meteorological questions while furnishing its views on the matter."We are informed by an officer of the oil company present before this Tribunal that the requirement of Vapour Recovery Devices is applicable throughout the country as per CPCB guidelines if the capacity of an outlet is more than 300 Kilo litre petrol per month where population of a city is more than 10 lakh," the NGT noted while posting the matter for hearing on April 4.The tribunal was hearing a plea by Kerala resident K Sathyadevan seeking directions to install vapour recovery devices at the fuel stations, distribution centres, terminals, railway loading/unloading facilities and airports in the state.The plea contended that petroleum products at fuel stations contribute significantly to air pollution and sought directions to stop the release of volatile compounds during transfer of petroleum products. PTI PKS PKS ANBANB