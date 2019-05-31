NGT concerned over use of potable water in cricket fields

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has expressed concern over the use of potable or drinking water in cricket fields and directed an expert committee to submit report on steps to save water. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said in view of shortage of potable water, either Reverse Osmosis (RO) reject or disinfected and treated sewage should be used. The tribunal directed the committee comprising representatives of the Environment Ministry, Central Pollution Control Board, Bureau of Indian Standard, IIT-Delhi and the National Environmental Engineering Research to submit the report. "We have noticed that guidelines have been issued by the Sport Authority of India (SAI) on the subject being 'Field play and specifications on Sports Infrastructure' but the said guidelines do not take cognisance of source of water supply. "It is possible that potable drinking water is used for said purpose which is not conducive for the environment, having regard to the acute shortage of potable water for drinking purpose. The above committee may examine and furnish a report to this tribunal for course of action be adopted to save potable water for regulating watering fields and playing fields/ cricket grounds," the tribunal said. The order came on a plea filed by an NGO Friends alleging that Delhi and District Cricket Association was using RO-treated water for the upkeep of Feroz Shah Kotla ground and power distribution company TPDDL was wasting 7,500 litres of water per day through the RO water plants it installed at 31 educational institutions. PTI PKS CK