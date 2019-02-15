NGT directs 3-member committee to probe sand mining in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed a three-member committee to inspect and verify allegations of unregulated sand mining and stone crushing in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the panel comprising representatives from the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Central Pollution Control Board and the state pollution control board to visit the site. "The state pollution control board will act as nodal agency for coordination and compliance. Nominees of the said departments may be made at the earliest.Report received from the Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri may be forwarded to the SPCB for further coordination and action."A copy of this order be sent by e-mail to MoEF, CPCB and SPCB. The applicant is at liberty to furnish a set of papers including the photographs to the SPCB. The report may be furnished by the committee within one month by e-mail," the bench said. The NGT on August 31 last year had formed a committee of representatives of state pollution control board, Mining Department, Forest Department and Deputy Commissioner Charkhi Dadri to furnish a factual and action taken report.Later, a report was submitted on February 11 by the Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri, stating that appropriate devices such as stationary sprinklers etc. have been installed and the ambient air quality is being maintained.However, the lawyer for the petitioner in the case produced photographs indicating that machines are being illegally operated for mining activities and the report does not depict correct picture of the ground situation. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by local resident Vinod Kumar Jangra seeking directions to check alleged unregulated mining and stone crushing units which were causing air pollution and damaging the environment. PTI PKS RT