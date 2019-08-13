NGT directs AP govt not to proceed with Godavari-Penna river-linking project without EC

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday not to proceed with the Godavari-Krishna-Penna river-linking project and the construction of the Pattiseema, Purushothapatnam and Chintalapudi lift irrigation schemes without the necessary environmental clearance (EC).A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed the government in the southern state to implement the recommendations of a joint committee comprising representatives of the regional office of the Environment Ministry, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the state pollution control board.The order came after the bench perused a report submitted by the committee, which told the tribunal that after reviewing the proposal of the Godavari-Krishna-Penna river-linking project and a site inspection, it was recommended that before going for any construction activities that required an EC, a detailed project proposal might be prepared and the necessary statutory environmental clearance taken. PTI PKS RC