NGT directs Army to shift ammunition dump in Uttarakhand's Raiwala

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Indian Army to shift its ammunition dump in Raiwala, Uttarakhand, to ensure restoration of the Chila-Motichur Elephant corridor. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel passed the order after Uttarakhand chief secretary filed a report stating that a suitable site is being explored and is to be finalised by the Army authorities. "Let the concerned Army authorities finalise the pending issue expeditiously so as to ensure restoration of the elephant corridor in question after shifting of the ammunition dump to a suitable location, after compliance of provisions of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980," said the bench, also comprising Justices S P Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan. The tribunal was recently hearing a petition by NGO, Centre for Wildlife and Environmental Litigation, contending that ammunition dump was a threat to the ecology, biodiversity and wildlife of the Chilla-Motichur corridor of the reserve. The plea said that the ammunition dump blocks the movement of wild animals between the eastern and western parts of the reserve. According to the applicant, the issue was held up on account of the forest land not being transferred to the Army by the state government. "Recently a female leopard died because of coming into contact with iron fencing fixed at Raiwala army ammunition dump," the plea alleged. The tribunal had earlier sought a factual and action taken report in the matter from the government and directed the chief secretary to furnish report by email. PTI PKS SA