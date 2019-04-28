NGT directs CPCB to submit report on used tyres

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to submit a report on the disposal mechanism of used tyres after a plea sought a ban on illegal pyrolysis industries that use waste tyres as raw material for the production of fuel oil. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the apex pollution monitoring body to submit the report in three months."Before we consider the matter, it appears necessary to obtain a report from the CPCB, about the status of compliance of rules on the subject and remedial measures required, within three months by email at ngt.filing@gmail.com. CPCB may compile information on the subject from the relevant quarters," the bench said.It directed the applicant NGO to furnish a set of papers to the CPCB and file an affidavit of service within a week.The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Social Action for Forest and Environment (SAFE) seeking complete ban of end-of-life tyres (ELTs) in pyrolysis industries due to non-implementation of the existing laws resulting in adverse environmental impact.According to the plea filed through advocates Sanjay Upadhyay and UpamaBhattacharya, use of waste tyres by the pyrolysis industry operating in the country which are engaged in producing inferior quality pyrolysis oil, pyrolysis gas (pyro gas), solid residue (char), carbon black and steel through the pyrolysis process needs to be banned to prevent environmental damage.The activity emits highly carcinogenic/cancer-causing pollutants such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), dioxin, furans and oxides of nitrogen which are extremely harmful to the respiratory system. "Direct the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, the CPCB and the state pollution control boards in consultation with other scientific agencies to develop a monitoring mechanism to ensure that waste tyres imported in the country are verified through scientific means and through a robust monitoring framework," the plea said. PTI PKS DPB