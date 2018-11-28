NGT directs Delhi Jal Board to look into water wastage

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Wednesday expressed concern over the wastage of water during the filling of the tankers for supply in different areas and directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to look into the issue.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the applicant to furnish a copy of this order to the DJB, along with relevant papers for compliance."We direct the Delhi Jal Board to look into the above aspects and take appropriate measures which may be found necessary to stop the wastage of water," the bench said. The tribunal's direction came on a plea filed by city resident Mahesh Chandra Saxena alleging that a lot of water is being wasted at water treatment plants and reservoirs due to overflowing of water during the course of filling of the tankers or distribution of water.According to the applicant, DJB officers should supervise the water filling process, an operator cabin should be set up and a CCTV camera should also be installed to enable the monitoring by the executive engineer concerned. In case the water overflows, there should be a recharge borewell around the reservoir, the plea said. PTI PKS PKS SNESNE