NGT directs DJB to complete sewerage network in Inderpuri by May 31, 2019

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to complete sewerage network work in Inderpuri here by May 31 next year.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed DJB to furnish a performance guarantee of Rs five crore with the Central Pollution Control Board within one month to ensure that there is no further lapse in this regard.The green panel made it clear that the amount will be forfeited if the work is not completed and operationalised on or before May 31, 2019."We direct the DJB to ensure completion of the work of 'Improvement of Sewerage network of Inderpuri and nearby areas' and 11 million gallons per day Sewage Pumping Station/ Lifting Station at Satya park positively on or before May 31, 2019," the bench said.The tribunal directed that steps be taken at the earliest for disposal of municipal solid waste and cleaning of drains in the area and for ensuring cleaning of garbage and the drain and de-silting may be done at least once in a month.Senior advocate H S Phoolka, appearing for DJB, told the tribunal that the process for awarding the work is still going on and operationalisation and finalisation of the said work may take one year. The direction came while hearing a plea filed by local resident Bharat Bhushan Uppal seeking directions for removal of municipal solid waste in the area and cleaning of the drain.Highlighting the pathetic attitude of government officials, the plea had alleged that the place has become a breeding grounds for mosquitoes.The tribunal had earlier issued notices to the Delhi government, Delhi Jal Board and NDMC in the matter.It had slammed the civic bodies over an overflowing garbage dumping site (dhalao) and the blocked drain in Inderpuri and asked them to immediately clean the drain.