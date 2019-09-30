NGT directs DJB to control 'bad odour' coming from Kondli STP

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal on Monday directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to take steps to control "bad odour" coming from a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Kondli here. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted the report filed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the DJB which said that laboratory analysis of the water samples collected at the outlet was not meeting the prescribed standards. "In view of seriousness of the violation of norms resulting in bad odour, the DJB may ensure that all remedial actions are completed by March 31,2020 as directed by the DPCC and with this timeline in mind, all the necessary procedures may be preponed accordingly," the bench said. "The DJB may specify the person responsible for ensuring such compliance and consequences for failure, including disciplinary action and recording such failure in the ACR. Name of such officer may be notified on the website of the DJB within one week from today," it said. The tribunal directed that a progress report as on December 31, 2019 be filed on or before January 15, 2020 by the DJB by e-mail. The matter is listed for next hearing on January 28, 2020. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by a resident welfare society alleging that bad odour was coming from Kondli STP as it is not operated as per norms. The plea alleged that the foul smell was causing breathing problem to the residents in the vicinity and was a health hazard. PTI PKS PKS SNESNE