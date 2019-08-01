NGT directs DJB to establish system for carrying untreated sewage in East Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to set up a system for carrying untreated sewage and waste water for treatment from Trilokpuri and Indira camp colonies in East Delhi. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the action plan may also provide for interim arrangement such as phytoremediation techniques to prevent untreated sewage being discharged into water bodies. It also asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to file a further action taken report on dumped garbage, desilting of drains near Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality hospital. The NGT said merely writing letters by the DPCC to violators does not absolve it of duties to take preventive and remedial action. PTI PKS CK