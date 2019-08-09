NGT directs DPCC, Delhi civic bodies to submit report on unregulated slaughter of pigs

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the city's municipal corporations to submit a report on a plea alleging pollution caused by unregulated slaughter of pigs.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel on Thursday sought a factual and action taken report from DPCC, and New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi and North Delhi municipal corporations within a month.The DPCC will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance, the NGT said.The tribunal's order came on a plea filed by city resident Pramod Bahadur and a religious outfit, Ojasvi Party, against pollution caused on account of unregulated slaughter of pigs.According to the applicants, 2,000-5,000 pigs are slaughtered in a day without specific and dedicated place and in the process 25,000 litres of toxic blood is released into the Yamuna river.The applicants referred to Section 7 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and Rule 3 of the rules framed thereunder, prohibiting discharge of pollution beyond the prescribed norms.They said unchecked slaughtering has potential of causing diseases and sought direction to set up a slaughter house.The tribunal said the only issue which it would consider is whether there is a need to check unscientific discharge of blood and carcasses of slaughtered animals in violation of environmental norms.The matter is posted for next hearing on October 18. PTI PKS PKS DIVDIV