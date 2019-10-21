NGT directs DPCC to submit report on plea alleging illegal plastic factory operating in Delhi's Anand Parbat

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Monday to submit a report on a plea alleging an illegal plastic factory is operating in Anand Parbat here.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the DPCC to furnish report in the matter within a month."Let the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) look into the matter, take appropriate action in accordance with law and furnish a factual and action taken report."Needless to say that order of National Green Tribunal is binding as a decree of Court and non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action including prosecution, in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010," the bench said.The tribunal posted the matter for further hearing on November 19.The green panel's direction came on an application filed by city resident Ramlal Verma against operation of illegal plastic factory at street number 12, Chetan Basti, Anand Parvat.The plea alleged that the industrial unit was throwing waste in the area which is creating problem to residents and environment. PTI PKS PKS NSDNSD