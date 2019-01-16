NGT directs DPCC to take action against illegal factory in East Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to take action against a factory running illegally in a residential area in Laxmi Nagar within a month.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel passed the order after perusing an affidavit filed by the pollution control body admitting functioning of the illegal factory. "The affidavit does not disclose the compliance of statutory duties of the DPCC in taking action, specially recovering of deterrent damages, even after finding illegal operation of the factory in violation of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974."Let the necessary steps now be taken by DPCC in accordance with law and an action taken report be furnished to this Tribunal within one month by e-mail," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on March 25. The NGT clarified that the order of the tribunal is binding as a decree of Court and its non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action, including prosecution, in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.The tribunal's order came while hearing a plea Resident Welfare Association, Laxmi Nagar, seeking action against welding and painting units in the area on the ground that they were causing pollution and affecting the health of residents. PTI PKS ZMN