NGT directs DPCC to take action against illegal industrial units at Rani Khera

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to initiate action against illegal industrial units at Rani Khera in north-west Delhi that are causing air and water pollution and pulled up the body for delay in taking steps in this regard. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted though the DPCC has issued general directions and show cause notice for recovering compensation from some of the units, nothing has been recovered."There is nothing to show that the DPCC has closed the industries. The directions are said to have been issued more than a year back on December 20, 2017 but still it is not shown that the polluting industries were stopped. The basis of the calculation of environment compensation is not clear," the bench said. The tribunal said that the determination of compensation requires consideration of the period of violation and extent of damage to the environment. "Once serious violations are noticed, the action has to be commensurate to the violation. It is also noticed that the affidavit of the DPCC acknowledges violation of Bio-Medical Waste Rules for which no prosecution has been initiated. It is not clear as to what penal action has been taken. If action is not taken for serious violations of this nature, it is clear failure on the part of the DPCC either on account of collusion or incompetence," the tribunal said. It also asked the Delhi chief secretary to look into the issue. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Resident Welfare Association Jain Colony alleging pollution by illegal industrial activities at Jain Colony, Bhagya Vihar, Phase-2, Rani Khera and also violation of Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016. Polluted water is being discharged on the street causing bad smell and breeding of mosquitoes which is a source of diseases, the plea said. PTI PKS RT