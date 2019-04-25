NGT directs EDMC not to dump solid waste near school in Shahdara

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) not to dump solid waste or raise any structure near a school in Shahdara. A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore also directed the Delhi Development Authority to provide land for relocating auto workshop which is functioning in densely populated residential area of Jhilmil colony. "However, it is made clear that the concerning authority for the purpose of giving the land to EDMC may take immediate steps to complete the procedural formalities. Needless to say that the land which is to be given to EDMC for construction of auto workshop, would be with consideration and in accordance to the prevailing laws," the bench said. The tribunal also directed the EDMC to pay Rs 50,000 to advocate Sanjay Upadhyay, who was appointed as amicus curiae in the case. The order came on a letter written by MLA Ram Niwas Goel to the NGT against the increasing number of auto workshops in Jhilmil Colony in East Delhi resulting in enormous traffic congestion and air pollution in the area. The AAP MLA had also sought shifting of the 'dhalao' located near Babu Ram school in Shahdara as heaps of garbage had accumulated at the dumping site posing a threat to the health of residents in the area. The tribunal had earlier asked the AAP leader to participate in the process and make serious efforts to find out a solution to the problem. PTI PKS SA