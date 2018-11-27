NGT directs EDMC to look into 'illegal' scrap business at New Ashok Nagar

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed the East Delhi Municipal Corporation to look into a plea alleging that illegal scrap business was being carried out at New Ashok Nagar area here.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed deputy commissioner of EDMC to look into the matter and take action in accordance within one month from the date of receipt of a copy of this order."The applicant is given liberty to furnish a set of papers and copy of this order to the Deputy Commissioner for further action," the bench said.The tribunal's direction came after taking note of a letter by city resident Ramesh Chandra claiming that scrap business relating to old iron, plastic, rubber, tyre and fibre sheets was being carried out illegally at New Ashok Nagar here."The EDMC was approached vide the letter dated September 20, 2017. The issue was closed with the observation that the same was not an issue of public health. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee, instead of taking any action, forwarded the complaint to the Deputy Commissioner (EDMC)," the plea claimed.It also reiterated that every order of the NGT was binding as a decree of court and non-compliance was actionable by way of punitive action in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. PTI PKS UK SRY